Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$610,000.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.80 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

POU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 target price on Paramount Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.