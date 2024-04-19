Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
Palisade Bio Stock Performance
Palisade Bio stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $36.60.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 EPS for the current year.
About Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.
