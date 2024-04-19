Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 976 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWR stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

