Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

