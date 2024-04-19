NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

VYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

VYX stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

