Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Target Price at $19.43

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $17.40 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

