Warren Eric Newfield Acquires 100,000 Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) Director Warren Eric Newfield bought 100,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Warren Eric Newfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Warren Eric Newfield acquired 50,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

Talon Metals Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of TLO opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

