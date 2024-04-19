Nano Hits One Day Volume of $3.86 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $142.30 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,547.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00746176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00125294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00040287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00182327 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00103422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

