Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $452,000 Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vitesse Energy worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 29,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,451. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

