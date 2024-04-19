InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 40%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares rose 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 605,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 103,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
