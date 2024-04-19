InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 40%

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares rose 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 605,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 103,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

