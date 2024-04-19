Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,636 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.34. 1,952,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

