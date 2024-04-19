HTLF Bank Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 1.1 %

ING traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.21. 1,556,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.