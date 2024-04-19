HC Wainwright Cuts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $8.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

