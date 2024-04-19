Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 5,773 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $97.64. 353,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

