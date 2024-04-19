FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.5 %

FE opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FE. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.