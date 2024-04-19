Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires Shares of 4,632 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 349,737 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. 58,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

