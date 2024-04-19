Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $96,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,101.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,092.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,008.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

