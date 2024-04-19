Davidson Trust Co. Sells 144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.37.
In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
CB traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $249.19. 386,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.88. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
