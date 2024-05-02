Cannell & Co. Sells 98,031 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,031 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,743,000 after acquiring an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $314.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

