Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $369,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $148.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $115.89 and a 52-week high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

