CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $376.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $283.77 and last traded at $286.66. Approximately 995,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,587,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.10.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 796.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.65 and its 200-day moving average is $262.91.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
