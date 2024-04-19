Coty (NYSE:COTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. TheStreet raised Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Trading Up 4.0 %

Coty stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.82. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.