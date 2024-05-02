StockNews.com Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 54.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

