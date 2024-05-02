Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $775.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,018. The company has a market cap of $737.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $399.26 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

