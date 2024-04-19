CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $16.23

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $16.73. CleanSpark shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 6,352,683 shares changing hands.

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

