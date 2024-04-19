Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$191.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$183.00.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$175.11 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$175.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

