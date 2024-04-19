Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$1.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The firm has a market cap of C$100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

