Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.36.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.46.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.4058317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

