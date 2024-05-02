Zynex’s (ZYXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.49. Zynex has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Zynex by 594.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 195,801 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Zynex by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

