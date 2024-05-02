NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,261,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

