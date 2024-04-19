Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 126,810 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.54. 365,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

