Bombardier (BBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.91 billion.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.
