Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

