AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 4.3 %

DIT stock opened at $183.00 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

