Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,255,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,108,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

