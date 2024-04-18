WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $182.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,473. The firm has a market cap of $865.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

