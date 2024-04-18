Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Announces Earnings Results

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

WMLLF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.34.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

