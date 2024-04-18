Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.37. 310,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,323. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

