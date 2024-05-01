iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 57,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 82,735 shares.The stock last traded at $77.57 and had previously closed at $77.71.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,751,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,507,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

