Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 751,632 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 564,268 shares.The stock last traded at $24.31 and had previously closed at $24.64.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 427,052 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 95,140 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

