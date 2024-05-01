Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 19,582 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $51.81.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.