Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 117,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 184,700 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $42.93.

LEU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $671.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 189.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,235,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

