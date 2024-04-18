Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Up 10.5%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 582,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 652,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$102 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
