Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $79,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEU stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $56.45. 772,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

