Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $429.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.17 and its 200 day moving average is $455.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

