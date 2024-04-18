TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $331.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.