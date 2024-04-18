Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. 13,246,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 29,125,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 231,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 368,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

