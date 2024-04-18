The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

BA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.53 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

