Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

