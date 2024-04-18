TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

